Telangana HC raps Karimnagar commissioner over building permit revocation

HYDERABAD: Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday expressed strong disapproval of Karimnagar Municipal Corporation Commissioner Chahat Bajpai’s conduct during the hearing of a contempt of court case filed by B Veena Reddy.

The judge questioned the rationale behind revoking a building permit without conducting a proper land survey. “How can you act on a politician’s complaint without verifying facts through a survey?” he asked, warning officials to act according to law and not under political pressure.

The court directed the commissioner to conduct a re-survey of the disputed land and take necessary action based on its findings. If no government land is found encroached, the permission must be granted to the petitioner. The matter was adjourned until after the summer vacation, with Bajpai exempted from appearing in person for the next hearing.

The case involves a 459.35 sq.yd. plot in Survey No. 437/C, Alugunur village, Timmapur mandal. Reddy, who owns the land via a 2013 registered sale deed, was granted a building permit on November 22, 2023, under TS-bPASS. It was later revoked on January 16, 2024, after a complaint alleging encroachment.

Reddy challenged the revocation, and the court, in August 2024, set it aside and directed the municipality to proceed lawfully. Despite a follow-up court order in November instructing the Commissioner to act, the directives were not implemented. With no response to notices, Reddy filed a contempt plea, prompting the Commissioner’s court appearance and the judge’s stern warning.