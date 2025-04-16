Two Telangana men killed by Pakistani national in Dubai

ADILABAD/ NIZAMABAD: Two men from Telangana — one from Nirmal district and another from Nizamabad — were allegedly killed by a Pakistani national in Dubai. Another Telugu man sustained injuries in the incident.

The attack occurred on Friday at Modern Bakery, located in Alcaraz-2, Shakeland-3. Dubai. The deceased have been identified as A Prem Sagar from Nirmal and Srinivas from Nizamabad district.

Initial reports claimed that Srinivas hailed from Dhammannapet village of Dharmapuri mandal, Jagtial district. However, Jagtial police clarified that he was not a resident of Jagtial and confirmed his origin as Nizamabad. The injured individual is from Armoor in Nizamabad district.

According to sources, the two victims had an altercation with the Pakistani national, which escalated and led to the attack.

Prem Sagar had gone to Dubai six years ago and is survived by his wife and two daughters. Srinivas had earlier gone to Bhiwandi and later moved to Dubai. He was reportedly planning to return to his village within the next four months. His wife resides in Karimnagar.

Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy expressed deep shock over the incident. He said on X: “Deeply shocked by the brutal killing of two Telugu youth from Telangana in Dubai. Spoke to External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar on the matter and he has assured full support to the bereaved families and the urgent repatriation of the mortal remains. The MEA will also work towards ensuring the delivery of speedy justice in the matter.”