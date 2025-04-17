Dy CM Bhatti inaugurates Naini, SCCL’s first coal mine outside Telangana

HYDERABAD: Stating that it marks a new phase for Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), enabling it to explore opportunities beyond Telangana and potentially outside the country, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka virtually inaugurated the Naini coal block on Wednesday.

“This is a turning point in the company’s 136-year history. The Naini block is SCCL’s first operational coal mine outside Telangana,” Vikramarka said.

He recalled that the block had been allocated nine years ago and said that operations were delayed due to pending clearances. Vikramarka pointed out that following the formation of the Congress government in Telangana, he and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had approached Union ministers to expedite the approvals.

The deputy chief minister said that SCCL’s entry into Odisha was a step towards eventual global expansion. He added that the company is committed to the development of the Angul region, where the mine is located. As part of the company’s future plans, a 1,600 MW thermal power plant has been proposed near the Naini site.

Calling for continued support from the Odisha government, the deputy chief minister acknowledged the cooperation of Union Coal & Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and other stakeholders in facilitating the project.

The Naini block has an estimated peak production capacity of 10 million tonnes per annum. The coal reserves are expected to last for around 35 years. Of the 2,225 acres involved in the project, 1,935 acres are forest land.

