Ecoren, GPRS Arya to invest Rs 29,000 crore in Telangana renewable energy plants

HYDERABAD: Two power developers — Ecoren Energy and GPRS Arya Private Limited — signed an MoU with the Telangana Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TGREDCO) with a proposal to invest Rs 29,000 crore in renewable energy plants.

The MoU was signed here on Wednesday in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.

The deputy chief minister said that Ecoren would invest Rs 27,000 crore and generate 5,600 MW green energy.

He said that the new energy policy of the government was attracting the investors.

GPRS Arya signed the MoU to invest Rs 2,000 crore to start compressed bio-gas plants in 15 districts. These plants would use paddy straw, benefiting farmers, Bhatti Vikramarka said.

The deputy CM recalled that the government signed an MoU with several companies during Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s visit to Davos.

He said that though the peak power demand touched 17,162 MW on March 20, the government was providing uninterrupted power to all categories of consumers.

“Our target is to produce 20,000 MW of green power by 2030 and 40,000 MW by 2035,” he added.