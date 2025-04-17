Government invites bids for Tent City at Kaleshwaram Pushkaralu in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Tourism Development Corporation (TGTDC) has invited bids for the development of Tent City — a collection of dormitories and independent cottages — for devotees visiting the Saraswati Pushkaralu at Kaleshwaram, Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, from May 15 to 27.

Sources said the Tent City will come up on two acres of land along the Kaleshwaram ghat at an estimated cost of Rs 71 lakh. Six to eight lakh pilgrims are expected to congregate for the Pushkaralu.

The TGTDC has invited bids from agencies for setting up and managing tented accommodation from May 10 to 31. The scope includes procurement, installation, maintenance, operation and all associated works. The facility must be developed in 15 days, with operations and maintenance running throughout the event.

Two dormitories (one each for men and women) will be built in a 100 ft x 150 ft structure, partitioned into 100 ft x 75 ft sections. Each dorm will house 100 beds, with provisions for 80 coolers, fans, 100 lights, mattresses, bed sheets, pillows and carpet flooring. A dining area with round tables, banquet chairs, decorative lighting and air conditioning will also be set up.

Sanitation options will include 10 toilets and 10 washrooms each for men and women, built using FRP material, with overhead water tanks and a team of four cleaners, plus one attendant per 10 toilets.

Additionally, 15 independent tents will be equipped with queen-size beds, bedside Jodhpuri and Chikul lamps, mattresses, quilts, pillow sets, traditional Kaleens, washrooms, ACs, chairs, writing tables and other furnishings.