Hyderabad Dialogues| Convince people you can improve their lives, you can win: Dr P Vinay Kumar

As law minister, Shiv Shankar initiated the move to transfer judges. It was one of the first judicial reforms in India.

He found that in each state, there was one community dominating the judiciary. Since the chief justice was from a dominant community, he was also picking judges from that community... This was something he wanted to change. Someone coming from Gujarat or Bihar to Andhra Pradesh wouldn’t know the caste equations of the state. In fact, it was Damodaram Sanjeevaiah, when he was the chief minister in the 1960s, who complained to the then Union home minister Lal Bahadur Shastri and the chief justice that because of these dominant sections, judgments were biased.

Apart from that, the first judges from the Backward Classes and Scheduled Castes in the Supreme Court were appointed by Shiv Shankar. There were many other reforms. He also realised that the poor were losing out on justice, not because justice wasn’t on their side, but because they couldn’t afford it. It’s not just the court fee and the lawyer’s fee — let’s say someone from a village is arguing a case in the High Court of Telangana … the poor guy will have to bear the travel expenses, come here, find a place to stay, and it doesn’t end with one hearing. It goes on for years. It’s demoralising.

I’m going off track, but let me tell you about my experience. Over the last year, there has been a case against me. The judge has heard the case — it’s all online — about 7–8 appearances, but the lawyer doesn’t come cheap. The judge has written online that he’s not able to dictate the judgment because the clerk who takes the dictation isn’t there. That happened about four or five times. And at the end of the eighth time, the judge was transferred and a new judge has come. He has to start all over again because he doesn’t know the case.

Mr Shiv Shankar brought in free legal aid for the poor, under which he said the court fee would have to be paid by the government and court. He went to the Bar Council of each state and pleaded with them to reduce fees for such clients. The Lokayukta was also started by him.