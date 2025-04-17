Man held for mixing chemical in drinking water in Adilabad school

ADILABAD: A tragedy was averted at a government school in Dharmapuri village, Echoda mandal, after staff reportedly found pesticide-laced water in the midday meal kitchen on Tuesday morning. Police have arrested one person, Soyam Kishtu, in connection with the incident.

According to the police, Kishtu, a resident of Gonduguda in the same village, brought pesticide that had been stored at his house and mixed it with the water and utensils used for cooking meals at the Zilla Parishad Primary School. The pesticide had been bought last year by his brother and was partially used in farming, while the rest was stored at home.

The cops said the school was closed on Sunday and Monday. On Tuesday morning, teachers and midday meal workers noticed signs of a break-in at the kitchen. They found a white substance in a pot and a bucket, and a foul smell coming from kitchen utensils. Suspecting contamination, headmistress Pratibha alerted the village sarpanch. Upon inspection, locals confirmed the presence of pesticides.

A complaint was filed at the Echoda police station, following which Kishtu was arrested. Superintendent of Police Akhil Mahajan said a case has been registered under Sections 329(4), 324(6), 331(8) and 332 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).