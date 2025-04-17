Panel set up to conclude rescue ops in SLBC tunnel

HYDERABAD: The state government on Wednesday constituted a 12-member technical committee to oversee and conclude the rescue operations at the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel, with a particular focus on locating and extricating the bodies of six missing workers.

The committee includes senior officials such as the NDRF commandant, the director of CSIR, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, and the director of the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, among others. An official government order was issued to this effect.

“The rescue efforts over the past 55 days have resulted in the removal of muck and metal from the dismantled tunnel boring machine (TBM) up to the last 50-meter stretch. During the process, more than 800 tonnes of metal and approximately 1,200 cubic meters of muck have been cleared,” the government stated.

However, it added, “The remaining stretch, being close to the tunnel’s end, is extremely vulnerable, and its structural integrity may be compromised by ongoing muck removal activities.”