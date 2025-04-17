Sheep distribution scam: ED quizzes Telangana animal husbandry official

HYDERABAD: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has intensified its probe into the alleged Rs 700 crore sheep distribution scam that took place during the previous BRS regime.

Several persons have already been arrested and sent to remand in connection with the scam. Acting on an earlier case filed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), which flagged large-scale irregularities, the ED registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) and launched its own investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

On Wednesday, ED officials questioned Srinivasa Rao, an assistant director in the Animal Husbandry department, over his alleged involvement. Sources said the ED has gathered extensive documentation related to the scheme and is tracing the money trail to identify key players. Other suspects, middlemen Moinuddin and Ikramuddin, are also under scrutiny for their role in procuring and distributing sheep units.

The probe spans the entire operation: from the scheme’s inception, selection of beneficiaries, procurement of sheep and fund allocation.

The agency has sought full records from the Sheep and Goat Development Federation and has asked for district-wise data, including beneficiary details, bank accounts, seller information, fund transfers and transport logistics.