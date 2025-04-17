Telangana

Union Minister Bandi asks Centre to develop Telangana's spiritual retreats under SASCI

There is a need to promote tourism in the state by providing state-of-the-art facilities to attract more tourists in Vemulwada, Kondagattu and Ellandakunta.
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi.Photo | Express
HYDERABAD: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday met Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in Delhi and requested him to develop Vemulwada, Kondagattu and Ellandakunta as spiritual retreats in the state under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme.

There is a need to promote tourism in the state by providing state-of-the-art facilities to attract more tourists, Bandi said and recalled that the state government had already submitted a proposal to this effect to the ministry of tourism.

Sanjay also met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and requested him to sanction a Sainik school in either Sircilla or Husnabad, to fulfil the aspirations of the local students.

