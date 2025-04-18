CM Revanth Reddy seeks JICA support for Metro, Musi & more

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has sought financial assistance from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for several flagship urban infrastructure projects, including the Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-II, River Musi rejuvenation and radial road connectivity.

During an official visit to Tokyo on Thursday, the chief minister, leading an official delegation, held constructive discussions with JICA’s top management to explore funding possibilities for these key initiatives.

In a meeting with JICA senior vice-president Shohei Hara and other senior managers, the CM provided a detailed overview of Telangana’s investor-friendly policies and highlighted Hyderabad’s growing prominence as a global investment hub.

Adhering to foreign debt funding norms: CM

Revanth informed JICA that the Rs 24,269 crore Metro Rail phase-II project, a joint venture between the Government of India and the Government of Telangana, is already under active consideration by the Centre. He underscored the state’s interest in securing JICA’s support for the 48% loan component of the project — amounting to approximately Rs 11,693 crore. He assured that the state is strictly adhering to the Government of India’s foreign debt funding norms.

Articulating his vision to develop Hyderabad on par with global cities like New York and Tokyo, the chief minister urged JICA to consider funding the Musi rejuvenation and new radial roads projects.

In response, Shohei Hara acknowledged the longstanding partnership between JICA and the Telangana government and encouraged the chief minister to actively engage with the Government of India to facilitate JICA’s involvement in the proposed projects.

The Telangana delegation included Special Chief Secretary of IT and Industries Jayesh Ranjan, CM’s Principal Secretary V Sheshadri, Metro Rail MD NVS Reddy, HMDA Commissioner Sarfraz Ahmed, CM’s Secretary B Ajith Reddy and other senior officers.