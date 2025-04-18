CM Revanth Reddy woos Japanese businesses, urges them to invest in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy invited investors from Japan to invest in the state. At a roadshow in Japan today, the Chief Minister told the investors: "we offer world-class infrastructure, skilled talent and clear and consistent policies to support your investment in several priority sectors like life sciences, GCCs, electronics, EV and Energy storage, Textiles, Food processing, AI data centres and logistics. Let us build something extraordinary - for India, Japan and the world.”
The official TelanganaRising delegation hosted a high-level Investment Roadshow at Hotel Imperial, Tokyo, highlighting the state's thriving industrial ecosystem and inviting Japanese businesses to partner in its growth.
At the event attended by over 150 participants from the Japanese business community, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy exhorted Japanese investors and businesses to come to Telangana and invest.
"Konnichiwa, Tokyo. Namaskaram. I bring warm greetings from my people in Telangana, India’s youngest and fastest developing state in India. Japan is called the Land of the Rising Sun. Our state's vision is TelanganaRising. Telangana is Rising in the Land of the Rising Sun," Revanth Reddy said.
"I have learnt many things from Tokyo for developing my city of Hyderabad," the Chief Minister said.
Sibi George, Ambassador of India to Japan, who emphasised the strong and growing Indo-Japan economic ties. Toshihiro Mizutani, Director General, JETRO, Bengaluru, Telangana Industries special chief secretary Jayesh Ranjan and others were present.
The roadshow reaffirmed Telangana’s commitment to building sustainable, innovation-driven partnerships with Japan. The roadshow was followed by several one-on-one meetings with the Telangana delegation and the top business conglomerates of Japan, according to a release from the Chief Minister's office.
Promotional videos on two flagship projects of Telangana government - Future City, India’s first planned Net Zero industrial city and the Musi Riverfront Rejuvenation Project, one of India’s largest riverfront development projects - were released at the event.