CM Revanth Reddy woos Japanese businesses, urges them to invest in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy invited investors from Japan to invest in the state. At a roadshow in Japan today, the Chief Minister told the investors: "we offer world-class infrastructure, skilled talent and clear and consistent policies to support your investment in several priority sectors like life sciences, GCCs, electronics, EV and Energy storage, Textiles, Food processing, AI data centres and logistics. Let us build something extraordinary - for India, Japan and the world.”

The official TelanganaRising delegation hosted a high-level Investment Roadshow at Hotel Imperial, Tokyo, highlighting the state's thriving industrial ecosystem and inviting Japanese businesses to partner in its growth.

At the event attended by over 150 participants from the Japanese business community, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy exhorted Japanese investors and businesses to come to Telangana and invest.