India’s first 3D-printed military structure comes up at 11,000 feet in Leh

HYDERABAD: In a major breakthrough for defence infrastructure, Simpliforge Creations and IIT-Hyderabad, in collaboration with the Indian Army under Project PRABAL, have successfully delivered India’s first on-site 3D printed protective military structure at a height of 11,000 feet in Leh.

This is the world’s highest-ever in-situ 3D printed construction, achieved in extreme high-altitude, low-oxygen (HALO) conditions, according to a release.

Guided by Prof KVL Subramaniam of IIT-H, the teams developed a specialised 3D printing system capable of operating in harsh environments. Using locally sourced materials, a form-optimised bunker was printed in just 14 hours, and the project was completed in five days despite hostile weather.

Prof Subramaniam said the most important component was the specially engineered concrete, designed to perform under low oxygen, low humidity and sharp temperature variations. “We conducted extensive testing at IIT-H’s advanced labs, including analysis of local sand and aggregate, and rheology studies. This allowed us to tailor a mix offering superior strength, durability and resilience.”

Simpliforge CEO Dhruv Gandhi said, “Executing this project in Ladakh was a massive operational challenge for both humans and machines. The robotic printer was commissioned in under 24 hours. Low oxygen affected power systems and worker efficiency, while low humidity and high UV challenged material integrity. Yet, we delivered a robust structure in record time.”