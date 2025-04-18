Left penniless by online betting, 25-year-old ends life in Telangana

HYDERABAD: After allegedly losing money on online betting, a 25-year-old MTech student died by suicide in Attapur on Wednesday night.

According to police, the victim, K Pavan, a native of Jogulamba Gadwal district, had relocated to Hyderabad to pursue his degree. He was studying MTech at the Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University (JNAFAU) in Masab Tank. He used to reside with his two friends, N Gowtham and A Rohit, in Attapur.

His father, Peddi Narsimhulu, had reportedly sent him over Rs 1 lakh over a span of five months, an amount earned through farming.

Victim sold iPhone, Royal Enfield to raise money

The police added that Pavan used his family’s agricultural earnings and had also sold his Royal Enfield bike, and iPhone to raise money for betting activities.

A Cyberabad police official stated that Pavan had lost Rs 2,65,200 between March 17 and April 16 to online betting. “He had staked funds that he had derived from his family’s agricultural income and disposed of personal belongings. He was reportedly mentally disturbed, which may have prompted the extreme step,” the official added.

Attapur police confirmed the body was handed over to his parents following a postmortem. A case has been registered.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen.

Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)