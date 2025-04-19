Congress has strategy for Hyderabad MLC poll, will take part in voting: TPCC chief Mahesh

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Friday stated that the Congress would participate in voting for the upcoming Hyderabad Local Authorities MLC election.
Mahesh Goud revealed this during a press conference he addressed at Gandhi Bhavan here.
The ruling Congress has not fielded a candidate in this election. The TPCC chief’s statement comes at a time when none of the mainstream political parties — Congress, BJP, BRS and AIMIM — have a clear mandate to win the election.
Mahesh Goud said that the Congress has its own strategy and wouldn’t support anyone blindly. Slamming the comments made by Union Coal & Mines Minister and state BJP chief G Kishan Reddy, alleging that the Congress and BRS were colluding to support AIMIM, he maintained that Congress chose not to contest the election and sought to know why the BJP was contesting when it doesn’t have a clear majority.
He alleged that there is an unholy alliance between BRS and BJP.
Accusing BJP of exploiting the words “Muslims” and “AIMIM” to get undue political advantage, the TPCC president said: “Maybe, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and BJP state president G Kishan Reddy are brothers in previous life and that’s why the latter always chants the names of Owaisi brothers.”
“Instead of speaking about development or welfare, Kishan Reddy always invokes the Owaisi brothers in his political speeches,” Mahesh Goud added.
“In his political career spanning over three decades, Kishan Reddy has done nothing for the state or his Amberpet constituency. Bandi Sanjay too has done nothing for his Karimnagar constituency,” the TPCC chief said.
He alleged that Kishan Reddy was not getting any funds for projects like Musi Rejuvenation Project, and Metro Rail.