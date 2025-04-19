Congress has strategy for Hyderabad MLC poll, will take part in voting: TPCC chief Mahesh

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Friday stated that the Congress would participate in voting for the upcoming Hyderabad Local Authorities MLC election.

Mahesh Goud revealed this during a press conference he addressed at Gandhi Bhavan here.

The ruling Congress has not fielded a candidate in this election. The TPCC chief’s statement comes at a time when none of the mainstream political parties — Congress, BJP, BRS and AIMIM — have a clear mandate to win the election.

Mahesh Goud said that the Congress has its own strategy and wouldn’t support anyone blindly. Slamming the comments made by Union Coal & Mines Minister and state BJP chief G Kishan Reddy, alleging that the Congress and BRS were colluding to support AIMIM, he maintained that Congress chose not to contest the election and sought to know why the BJP was contesting when it doesn’t have a clear majority.