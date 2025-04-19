Congress MP Mallu Ravi slams KTR over ‘people will revolt’ remark

HYDERABAD: Hitting out at BRS working president KT Rama Rao for claiming that people would revolt against the Congress government, MP Mallu Ravi on Friday said that the pink party is now in Opposition because Telangana people have already revolted against it in a big way.

Speaking to the media at Gandhi Bhavan here, the parliamentarian from Nagarkurnool lambasted the BRS, stating it didn’t even honour its responsibility as the Opposition in the Assembly as its leader was largely confined to his farmhouse.

Stating that the Congress government is implementing better schemes than the previous BRS regime, Ravi sought to know why people would revolt against the state as claimed by Rama Rao.

He said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is finding a solution to address inequalities in society. He said that the CM has improved educational, health, and employment opportunities by conducting a caste survey. He alleged that former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao’s family amassed massive wealth by making a false promise of turning the state into Bangaru Telangana.