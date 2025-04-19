Congress protest against ED devious tactic to mislead people, says Union Minister Bandi

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday came down heavily on Congress leaders for their protest at the Enforcement Directorate’s office on Thursday, condemning their “baseless allegations” against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Addressing a news conference at the BJP state office, the MoS described the Congress protest as a “devious tactic” aimed at misleading the public. He termed the protest “vulgar,” alleging that the Congress leaders used abusive language against BJP leaders.

Sanjay questioned the Congress’ claims, asking what the BJP or the prime minister had to do with the National Herald case. He clarified that the case is unrelated to the BJP, noting that the National Herald was shut down in 2008 due to financial losses. Subsequently, Young India was established in 2010, with Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi holding a 38% share each, with the remaining 24% split among others.

The minister alleged that Sonia Gandhi “usurped” shares originally belonging to freedom fighters and conspired to siphon off `2,000 crore through Young India. He pointed out that in 2012, Subramanian Swamy filed a case against the National Herald, questioning the BJP’s connection to a case initiated by Swamy.

Sanjay Kumar challenged the Congress leaders to stage a protest in front of Sonia Gandhi’s residence at 10 Janpath, Delhi, calling it the most appropriate place for such demonstrations.

‘Threat of Bengal-like Waqf riots in Telangana’

He further accused the Revanth Reddy-led Congress government in Telangana of using the Young India brand to “loot” Rs 50,000 crore under the pretext of constructing the Fourth City.

Sanjay warned of a “looming threat” of Bengal-style riots in Telangana and said that if unrest over the Waqf Act escalates, Revanth Reddy’s government would be to blame.

He claimed that Saturday’s event would not be AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s meeting but a Congress-orchestrated one.