No formal alliance with AIMIM, only issue-based cooperation: AICC Meenakshi Natarajan

HYDERABAD: AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan categorically told her party functionaries that the party has “no formal political alliance” with All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), clarifying that any cooperation between the two parties is strictly issue-based.

She reportedly affirmed that it is party top leader Rahul Gandhi’s approach towards AIMIM.

Natarajan made these remarks during a review meeting with the party leaders from the Hyderabad Lok Sabha segment on Thursday evening.

According to party sources, Natarajan conveyed the Congress’s official stance while responding to concerns raised by local leaders regarding the perceived preferential treatment being given to AIMIM leaders.

She asserted that this position reflects the broader approach of the party’s central leadership, including that of Rahul Gandhi.

Congress leaders from Hyderabad, including Feroz Khan and former Indian cricket team captain Mohammad Azharuddin, reportedly flagged the issue, alleging that the AIMIM was being favoured in government matters while long-standing Congress workers who contributed to the party’s recent electoral success are being sidelined.

In response, Natarajan emphasised that while the Congress may align with the AIMIM on select policy matters, it does not translate into a political alliance. She is learnt to have said that the support on issues should not be misconstrued as a partnership.

The sentiment of marginalisation among Congress loyalists was echoed in subsequent review meetings for Chevella and Zaheerabad Lok Sabha constituencies held on Friday. Local leaders in these regions voiced similar frustrations, particularly over welcoming BRS MLA Kale Yadaiah into the Congress fold.