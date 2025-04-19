Remand prisoner dies in jail, kin suspect foul play in Telangana

SANGAREDDY: A remand prisoner arrested in ganja-related cases died late Thursday night, sparking suspicion of foul play.

According to sources, Venkatesh from Narsapur was arrested about a month ago and lodged in the district jail as a remand prisoner. On Thursday, his family met him during a Mulkhat (prisoner-relative meeting). However, on Friday morning, jail authorities informed the family that Venkatesh had died of cardiac arrest.

The deceased’s family, suspecting foul play, questioned how someone who appeared healthy and active just a day earlier could suddenly die of cardiac arrest. They also raised concerns over the delay in being allowed to see his body. Venkatesh’s wife alleged that he had been beaten by jailers, pointing out that there were visible injuries on his face.

Jail officials reported to police that Venkatesh experienced seizures during the night and suffered a cardiac arrest while being rushed to a hospital.

His body was handed over to his parents following a post-mortem examination at a government hospital.