Thunderstorm batters Hyderabad: 48 trees uprooted, roads flooded, more rain expected for six days

HYDERABAD: The unpredictability of nature was on display in Hyderabad on Friday — extreme heat in the afternoon followed by a blinding downpour in the early evening that left at least 48 trees uprooted in its wake.

Signs of an approaching thunderstorm were evident by 5 pm, with little sunlight filtering through the dense cloud cover. When it began to rain about half an hour later, the consequences were familiar — waterlogged roads, traffic congestion and power outages caused by tree branches falling on power lines and blowing fuses.

By the time the rain subsided, 48 trees had been uprooted, with strong winds also breaking numerous branches. DRF teams were still clearing the debris at the time of reporting.

The thunderstorm made driving nearly impossible — even four-wheelers were reduced to a crawl. Citizens were seen taking shelter in shops, under flyovers or beneath Metro viaducts. The TGDPS said that Chandrayangutta received the highest 80.5 mm of rainfall while Santoshnagar received 63.2 mm.