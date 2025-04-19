Toll-free helpline for Bhu Bharati soon in Telangana

ADILABAD/WARANGAL: Stating that a toll-free helpline would be launched soon, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Friday launched the Bhu Bharati pilot project, the updated land records system, in Venkatapur of Mulugu district and Pusai village of Bhoraj mandal in Adilabad district.
Speaking at public meetings following the launch, he criticised the previous BRS government for leaving several land issues unresolved.
According to the minister, the BRS regime had placed approximately 18 lakh acres, including Revenue, Waqf, Bhoodan and agricultural lands, under Part-B on the Dharani portal. He claimed that nearly six to seven lakh acres of agricultural land remained in Part-B, leading to uncertainty for landholders.
Stating that the Congress government had fulfilled its poll promise to scrap the Dharani portal, Srinivasa Reddy said that the newly introduced Bhu Bharati system aims to address these issues.
He hinted that a committee may be formed in the near future to deal with land disputes involving tribal and non-tribal residents. Four mandals have been selected for the pilot phase, and after a review of its implementation, the new Act is scheduled for rollout across Telangana from June 2, Srinivasa Reddy stated.
The minister said that around 600 surveyors are currently undergoing training in the first phase, with 1,000 surveyors to be appointed soon. He estimated that the land survey across the state would take three to four years to complete, following which Bhudhar cards would be issued to farmers.
Addressing the issue of pending Sada Binama applications—estimated to be around 9.26 lakh—the minister said the Dharani portal lacked provisions to process them, which would now be addressed under Bhu Bharati.
During the meeting, Khanapur Congress MLA Vedma Bhojju Patel raised concerns about the absence of land ownership documents for tribal residents in Agency areas. To this, Srinivasa Reddy said that steps would be taken in line with Union government norms to resolve such cases.
Later, the minister inaugurated a model Indiramma house in Mavala, Adilabad district. Adilabad Collector Rajarshi Shah, SP Akhil Mahajan, MP Godam Nagesh and MLA Payal Shankar were present along with local leaders and party workers.