Toll-free helpline for Bhu Bharati soon in Telangana

ADILABAD/WARANGAL: Stating that a toll-free helpline would be launched soon, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Friday launched the Bhu Bharati pilot project, the updated land records system, in Venkatapur of Mulugu district and Pusai village of Bhoraj mandal in Adilabad district.

Speaking at public meetings following the launch, he criticised the previous BRS government for leaving several land issues unresolved.

According to the minister, the BRS regime had placed approximately 18 lakh acres, including Revenue, Waqf, Bhoodan and agricultural lands, under Part-B on the Dharani portal. He claimed that nearly six to seven lakh acres of agricultural land remained in Part-B, leading to uncertainty for landholders.

Stating that the Congress government had fulfilled its poll promise to scrap the Dharani portal, Srinivasa Reddy said that the newly introduced Bhu Bharati system aims to address these issues.