Toshiba to expand its presence in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Toshiba Transmission & Distribution Systems (India) Pvt Ltd (TTDI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the government of Telangana in Japan on Friday to set up a new manufacturing facility for surge arresters and expand its existing manufacturing units for power and distribution transformers and gas-insulated switchgear (GIS) at its Rudraram plant in the state. The company has proposed to invest Rs 562 crore.

The MoU was signed by Special Chief Secretary (Industries) Jayesh Ranjan and Hiroshi Furuta, CMD of TTDI, Telangana, in the presence of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. Hiroshi Kaneta, director, Energy Business, Toshiba Corporation, was also present.

With a planned investment of Rs 562 crore, the project will include advanced technologies and scale up existing capacities to meet the growing demand in the transmission and distribution (T&D) sector. The initiative is in line with Telangana’s approach to attracting high-value investments, supporting power sector growth, industrial development, and creating employment in the region, according to a release from the CMO.

Furuta stated: “Telangana’s policies, robust industrial ecosystem, and focus on innovation make it a suitable destination for our latest investment. We look forward to working with the Telangana government to support technological progress, economic growth and workforce development. This investment reflects our continued commitment to India and our focus on the future of the power sector.”