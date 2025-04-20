AIMPLB demands unconditional rollback of ‘anti-Muslim’ Waqf law, says it’s unconstitutional

HYDERABAD: Terming the Waqf Amendment Act a “black law”, AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday demanded its immediate and unconditional withdrawal.

“We (Muslims) are ready to fight until the Union government withdraws the Waqf Act, just as farmers protested until the three farm laws were repealed,” Owaisi thundered, addressing a public meeting jointly organised by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board and AIMIM opposing the amendments to the Waqf Act, at Darussalam in Hyderabad.

“The political forces running the country aim to destroy Muslims. We will never allow this to happen,” the Hyderabad MP said. Claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was playing political chess with the lives of Muslims, he said: “We also know how to play.”

Addressing the massive gathering, Owaisi alleged that the BJP-led NDA government wants to dismantle democracy in India, but this can never happen. “We will not bow down. When I tore a copy of the Waqf Bill in Parliament, it was not a personal act, but an expression of the people — Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians... Everyone,” he stated.

He said India’s strength lies in brotherhood, not in Narendra Modi.

Confident SC will strike Waqf law down: AIMPLB

“Since the BJP came to power in 2014, it has introduced the Triple Talaq Act, the CAA, and other legislation. The prime minister wants to grab places of worship belonging to Muslims. In 11 years of Modi’s rule, bulldozers have razed the homes of Dalits and Muslims,” the Hyderabad MP charged.

He said: “Ambedkar assured Muslims that there would be no interference in the Shariat. Now, Modi believes he is a greater visionary than Ambedkar. Modi, you are not even the dust of Ambedkar’s feet,” Owaisi said.

Stating that his party was opposed to the Waqf Act, BRS leader and former deputy chief minister Mahmood Ali too demanded its withdrawal. He also called for judicial powers to be conferred on the Waqf Board.

Opposing the Waqf Act, AIMPLB president Maulana Khaled Saifullah Rahmani said he was confident the Supreme Court would strike it down. He too asserted that the Act was unconstitutional. “If, under this Act, the government declares Mecca Masjid is not a Waqf property and namaz cannot be offered there — then what? This Act is against the entire Muslim community.”