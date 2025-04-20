Balayya shells out Rs 7.75 lakh for fancy number

HYDERABAD: Hindupur MLA and actor Nandamuri Balakrishna paid Rs 7,75,000 to buy a fancy car registration number TG09 F0001, through the online bidding held by Telangana Regional Transport Authority (RTA) at its Khairatabad office on Saturday.

On Saturday, the transport department recorded a total successful bid of Rs 37.15 lakh by auctioning fancy vehicle registration numbers, according to reports.

Some of the other top bids were TG09 F0009, which were auctioned for Rs 6.70 lakh and claimed by Kamalalaya Hiisoft Pvt Ltd, and Ecko design studio spent close to Rs 1 lakh for TG09 F9999.

Similarly, Jetti Infra Projects Pvt Ltd spent Rs 1.49 lakh to acquire TG09 F0005, Srinivas Naidu K spent Rs 1.37 lakh to acquire TG09 F0007. The fancy number TG09 F0019 was acquired by Nethravathi Balagappa Shivalingappa for Rs 60,000, and Concap Electrical Pvt Ltd acquired TG09 F0099 for Rs 475,999, the reports said.