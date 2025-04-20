Expansion of Vemulawada Temple to begin with Rs 76 crore sanctioned for first phase

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA : The long-awaited expansion of the historic Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy Temple is set to begin soon. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) has beem approved by the Sringeri Peetadhipathi and the state government has also sanctioned `76 crore for the first phase of development.

Speaking to TNIE, District Collector and Vemulawada Temple Development Authority (VTDA) Secretary Sandeep Kumar Jha said tenders will be invited shortly. The total project cost is estimated at `330 crore, with work expected to commence by June.

During the reconstruction phase, only “Ekantha Pooja” will be performed for the main deity by temple priests and Vedic scholars. Devotees will be allowed darshan at the adjacent Bhimeshwara Swamy temple.

Completion in 18 months

The expansion, jointly undertaken by the Endowments and Roads & Buildings (R&B) departments, is expected to be completed in 15–18 months. A new Annadanam Satram spanning 2 lakh sq ft is also planned at a cost of Rs 36 crore.

Tenders for this facility have been finalised, with construction to begin shortly.

The project includes widening the road from Mulavaagu to the main temple to 80 feet. A total of `47 crore has been sanctioned for compensation and construction, and demolition of encroachments will begin soon.

Earlier this week, Principal Secretary (Endowments) Shilaja Ramaiyer, Collector Jha, Government Whip Adi Srinivas and other officials inspected the site.