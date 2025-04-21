20 sustain injuries as RTC bus overturns in Suryapet district

SURYAPET: Around 20 passengers sustained grievous injuries after an RTC bus reportedly overturned near Chintalapalem on Sunday.

Sources said the driver of the bus, carrying passengers from Kodad to Nakkagudem, lost control of the vehicle due to steering wheel issues. He swerved to avoid hitting a biker, and that led to the accident. At that time, the bus had over 40 passengers.

The injured persons were taken to hospitals in Mellacheruvu and Huzurnagar for treatment. Chinthalapalem police have registered a case and begun the inquiry.