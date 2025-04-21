After over 10-year hiatus, TGSRTC to fill 3,038 vacancies

HYDERABAD: After over a 10-year-long freeze on recruitments, Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar declared that 3,038 vacancies in the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) will soon be filled.

The prolonged drought in job opportunities within the TGSRTC had left many aspiring candidates in limbo. According to a TGSRTC official, the corporation had recruited over 2,500 people on compassionate grounds till now; however, there was no recruitment for posts that required skills, such as drivers.

The lack of fresh hiring not only impacted the functioning of the corporation but also reflected a larger issue of stagnation in public sector employment across the state. The 3,038 vacancies include 2,000 driver posts, indicating the strain faced by TGSRTC in its operations.

“This is a long-awaited step and the government has already given its approval. The recruitment notification will be issued shortly and the process will be completed without delay,” the minister assured.

Ponnam Prabhakar highlighted that this recruitment drive is part of a broader vision to strengthen both public services and employment avenues. He pointed to the success of the Mahalakshmi scheme — the free bus travel initiative for women — which has seen over 165 crore women beneficiaries and an estimated Rs 5,500 crore in savings for families.

“In line with the Mahalakshmi scheme, we have already procured new buses and now TGSRTC is ready to fill up the vacant posts,” he said, signalling a holistic approach to revitalising public transport and creating jobs.

The announcement comes as a ray of hope for a generation that has battled limited opportunities and fierce competition.

The current government, according to the minister, has already filled over 60,000 government posts and is committed to releasing more job notifications as per a structured recruitment calendar. “This is a critical opportunity for our youth. We urge them to begin their preparations immediately,” he advised.