Congress government failed on all fronts: BRS leader Kavitha

KHAMMAM: Highlighting the plight of farmers and the overall “governance paralysis”, BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Sunday alleged that the Revanth Reddy government has failed the people on every front.

Addressing the media at MP V Ravi Chandra’s residence after attending the housewarming ceremony of senior BRS leader Devulapally Pattabhi Ram at Kallur in Khammam district, she said that the state was witnessing an unprecedented administrative failure.

Targeting CM A Revanth Reddy, Kavitha wondered why the former was maintaining silence on the ED cases filed against senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. “Forget about joining protests being staged by his party, he went on a tour of Japan. He didn’t even condemn the ED filing charge sheets against his party leaders on social media. May be there is no internet connection in Japan,” Kavitha said sarcastically.

Speaking specifically about Khammam, she alleged that though the district is represented by Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and two other ministers, no review was conducted on the crop damage caused by recent rains.

Urging people to participate in large numbers in the BRS silver jubilee celebrations, Kavitha said that “time has come to show Congress that people demand governance that delivers, not just empty slogans”.