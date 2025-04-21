Congress likely to allocate two Cabinet berths to BCs

HYDERABAD: At a time when MLAs from the Reddy community are demanding their inclusion in the A Revanth Reddy Cabinet, the Congress high command is reportedly considering allocating ministerial berths to two BC legislators. The leadership is also believed to be buying more time to fill the remaining four vacant berths.

Such a development is sure to disappoint the influential Reddy leaders, who were also denied nominations in the recent Member of Legislative Council (MLC) elections.

Highly placed party sources revealed that only two of the six vacant Cabinet berths are likely to be filled in the near future and both may go to leaders from BC communities.

The move appears to be aimed at boosting representation of BCs in the Cabinet, which currently includes just two members from the community. The addition of two BC ministers would increase their representation to roughly 30%.

By prioritising underrepresented communities, the Congress appears to be sending a clear message about its priorities.