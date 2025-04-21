Helicopter carrying Telangana ministers misses helipad, generates 'dust storm'

HYDERABAD: Due to strong winds in Nizamabad, a chopper carrying Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao landed in college grounds, instead of the helipad, arranged by the officials on Monday.

This unexpected landing of the helicopter created a 'dust storm' causing much inconvenience to the people, who attended a meeting. The temporary tents arranged for the public meeting were also uprooted.

However, no one was injured in the incident.

As part of the Rythu Mahotsavam, the Agriculture department set up several stalls as part of an agriculture exhibition. The stalls were completely destroyed and the welcome boards too were damaged.

However, the Ministers addressed the gathering later. The Opposition BRS found fault with the Ministers for using choppers frequently.