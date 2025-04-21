Nalgonda’s gender imbalance is rewriting future for orphan girls

NALGONDA: In the heart of Telangana’s erstwhile Nalgonda district, a quiet yet extraordinary transformation is taking shape—one that is challenging deep-rooted social stigmas and offering orphaned girls a life of dignity, love and belonging.

Faced with a growing gender imbalance, educated and financially stable men in the region are turning to an unconventional yet heartening path: seeking life partners from local orphanages. What was once considered a social taboo is now becoming a hopeful reality for many young women who grew up without parental support.

Traditionally, orphaned girls have often faced discrimination in the marriage market—judged for their backgrounds and burdened by the lack of a familial “legacy”. But now, things are changing. Stable employment, land ownership, and wealth no longer dominate the criteria for choosing a bride. Instead, compassion, commitment, and an openness to new definitions of family are taking the lead.

“In the past, people looked at these girls through a lens of pity or prejudice. Now, they are seen as equals—individuals with dreams, dignity, and value,” says S Nagasena Reddy, who runs the Charumathi Charitable Trust in Nalgonda.

He recounts how two girls from his orphanage, both educated up to Intermediate level, are currently being courted by no fewer than five prospective grooms. “We get calls every day from men and their families asking about eligible girls. Some even offer reverse dowry or pledge properties in the bride’s name. One family offered to register a building worth Rs 3 crore for the girl they wanted to welcome into their lives,” Nagasena Reddy shares.

From orphanage to opportunity

Across the districts of Nalgonda, Suryapet, and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, there are 22 orphanages—16 private and 6 government-run—housing approximately 400 orphans. Many of these institutions are home to girls aged between six and 18 years. When they reach adulthood, the support doesn’t stop. These orphanages either help them pursue higher education or facilitate marriages—only after rigorous due diligence.

At Charumathi Trust, some former residents are now thriving: two are in their second year of engineering, one is studying horticulture, and another is pursuing an MBBS. Despite receiving proposals, Reddy and the girls have made education their top priority. “They’ll choose marriage when they’re ready—on their terms,” he says proudly.