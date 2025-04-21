Police tortured Lagcherla residents, says NHRC report

HYDERABAD: An investigation team of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has found that the police arrested and physically tortured some residents of Lagcherla at the Parigi police station for attacking the Vikarabad district collector and revenue officials during a public hearing on acquisition of land for a proposed Pharma City in November, 2024.

The Commission declared that violation of human rights of the villagers was found to be true. It further stated that the police acted with political vendetta targeting opposition BRS and BJP workers. Neither was any Congress supporter booked nor were any arrests made, it added in its report.

It may be recalled that following complaints from the residents of Lagcherla of harassment, physical abuse and filing of false criminal charges against them by police in the wake of the attack on the collector, the NHRC sent a joint team of its law and investigation officers for an inquiry.

The report said: “On the basis of available statements, documents and reports, highhandedness was detected on the part of police and local authorities.” It stated that “the villagers who were arrested at night were beaten up at the Parigi PS and were threatened not to speak about the torture in front of the magistrate. Though the arrested villagers were detained in the police station, this was not mentioned in the General Diary”.