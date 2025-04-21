Rahul Gandhi urges Telangana government to enact 'Rohith Vemula Act'

HYDERABAD: AICC leader and Opposition leader in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi requested the Telangana government to enact 'Rohith Vemula Act" in the state.
It may be recalled here that the Congress assured in its Lok Sabha election manifesto that it would enact "Rohith Vemula Act" to end caste based discrimination. Recently, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah assured that his government would enact "Rohith Vemula Act."
In a recent letter to Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Rahul Gandhi said: "I urge the Telangana government to enact the Rohith Vemula Act so that no child of India has to face what Dr. B.R.Ambedkar, Rohit Vemula and millions of others have had to endure."
The full text of the letter: "I hope this letter finds you well. These are the words of Dr BR Ambedkar. Here he describes an incident during a long bullock cart journey: 'There was plenty of food with us. There was hunger burning within us; with all this we were to sleep without food; that was because we could get no water, and we could get no water because we were untouchables.' He tells us about his experience in school:"I knew I was an untouchable, and that untouchables were subjected to certain indignities and discriminations. For instance, I knew that in the school I could not sit in the midst of my classmates according to my rank, but that I was to sit in a corner by myself."
"I know you would agree that what Dr BR Ambedkar faced was shameful and should not be endured by any child in India. It is a shame that even today, millions of students from Dalit, Adivasi and OBC communities have to face such brutal discrimination in our educational system," Rahul Gandhi said.
Rahul Gandhi also stated in the letter: "The murder of bright young people like Rohith Vemula, Payal Tadvi and Darshan Solanki is simply not acceptable. It is time to put a firm end to this. I urge the Telangana government to enact the Rohith Vemula Act so that no child of India has to face what Dr. B.R.Ambedkar, Rohit Vemula and millions of others have had to endure."