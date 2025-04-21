Rahul Gandhi urges Telangana government to enact 'Rohith Vemula Act'

HYDERABAD: AICC leader and Opposition leader in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi requested the Telangana government to enact 'Rohith Vemula Act" in the state.

It may be recalled here that the Congress assured in its Lok Sabha election manifesto that it would enact "Rohith Vemula Act" to end caste based discrimination. Recently, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah assured that his government would enact "Rohith Vemula Act."

In a recent letter to Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Rahul Gandhi said: "I urge the Telangana government to enact the Rohith Vemula Act so that no child of India has to face what Dr. B.R.Ambedkar, Rohit Vemula and millions of others have had to endure."