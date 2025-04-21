Telangana

RGUKT teachers to stage indefinite strike

Teaching association president Srisailam said that some of the teachers have been working as outsourcing employees for the past 17 years and yet they have not been regularised so far.
Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies.
Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies. File Photo | Express
ADILABAD: The Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT) Teaching Employees Association members submitted a memorandum, stating that they would begin an indefinite strike from 21 April on campus, to the varsity’s administrative officer Randir Savo on Sunday. They demand the regularisation of their jobs by the state government and the cancellation of GO No. 21 that enables universities to recruit new teachers.

The association president Srisailam stated that some of the teachers have been working as outsourcing employees for the past 17 years and yet they have not been regularised so far.

