HYDERABAD: The Telangana government has signed Letters of Intent (LoIs) with leading Japanese companies to collaborate on circular economy initiatives and establish an Eco Town in Hyderabad.

On Saturday, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his delegation, including IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, took a bullet train from Osaka to Kitakyushu — a global model city for recycling and sustainable urban transformation.

Once one of the world’s most polluted cities, Kitakyushu is now recognised for its pioneering work in environmental restoration and green innovation. The delegation was received by Kitakyushu Mayor Kazuhisa Takeuchi at the historic Kokura Castle amidst performaces by traditional Taiko drummers and Samurai warriors.

Welcoming the delegation, Takeuchi made a detailed presentation on the transformation of Kitakyushu from a heavily industrialised and polluted city to one of the cleanest and most sustainable in the world. He expressed readiness to share the city’s expertise, technology and systems with Telangana to support its journey towards environmental excellence.

Sustainability no longer a luxury, it’s a necessity: CM

Addressing the gathering, the chief minister said it was a moment of pride to witness the signing of LoIs with Japanese firms in the fields of circular economy, waste management, recycling and environmental protection. “We are committed to rapid development and job creation, alongside a strong focus on sustainability. It is no longer a luxury or a choice — it is a necessity,” he added.

“Today, as we formalise our partnership with companies like EX Research Institute, P9 LLC, Nippon Steel Engineering, New Chemical Trading and Amita Holdings, we are strengthening not just business ties but also a long-lasting friendship. This is the perfect time to consider Mayor Takeuchi’s proposal for a sister-city agreement between Kitakyushu and Hyderabad,” Revanth said.