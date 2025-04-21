Why is key BRS leader remaining inconspicuous?

HYDERABAD: Even as the BRS gears up for the April 27 plenary to kick-start its silver jubilee celebrations and chalk out a strategy for its revival, the absence of MLA T Harish Rao from the thick of action has sparked a discussion within the pink party.

Considered the party’s troubleshooter and its supremo and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s go-to man to deal with any kind of situation, Harish was not in the picture when the party finalised the venue of the public meeting to be held in Warangal during the plenary.

Interestingly, it was Harish Rao who was overseeing the arrangements initially for the all-important event. In fact, he visited the place for four consecutive days to identify a suitable venue.

To the surprise of many party cadre and leaders, the legislator from Siddipet had no say when the party decided to change the meeting venue.

Now, the fact that other leaders like Pochampally Srinivas Reddy, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Peddi Sudharshan and Vinay Bhaskar have been given the responsibility of overseeing the arrangements has led to a discussion in the party circles.

The question on everyone’s lips is: Why has Harish Rao been relieved of the responsibility of overseeing the arrangements for the meeting and why is he not participating in preparatory meetings, except those related to erstwhile Medak district?

While this has led to several rumours among the party workers, it is also creating tension among the former minister’s followers.