1.3 lakh Telangana people living with HIV

HYDERABAD: A totals of 1,37,426 individuals are living with HIV and receiving Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) in Telangana as of January 2025. Among them, 69,940 are women and 60,640 are men while 781 identify as transgenders.

According to the 75th National Sample Survey titled “Women and Men in India 2024” report, released recently by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MOSPI) of Government of India, the pediatric population includes 2,232 boys and 2,046 girls, signalling a critical need for continued support in paediatric HIV care. The report presented the picture of gender-specific indicators of various states.

As per the report, tobacco consumption among adults aged 15 and above in Telangana shows a stark gender contrast between male and female with 22.3% of men and 5.6% women using tobacco products.

Literacy among young population encouraging

Encouragingly, literacy among Telangana’s youth (aged 15-24) is approaching universality. The male youth literacy rate stands at 98.16%, while the female literacy rate is 95.48%, bringing the total to 96.88%.

These figures suggest strong educational outcomes among the younger population.

When assessing functional literacy -- defined as the ability to read and write short, simple statements with understanding -- 82.8% of men qualify, compared to only 67.9% of women. The overall figure is 75.4%, indicating the need to focus on adult female literacy programmes.

At the same time, educational disparities persist among adults aged 25 and above. In Telangana, 62.7% of men have completed at least secondary education, compared to 41.3% of women, with the total average at 51.7%.