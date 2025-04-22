Asaduddin Owaisi is the real boss of both Congress and BRS, claims Minister Kishan Reddy

HYDERABAD: Slamming the ruling Congress and opposition BRS for claiming that they are secular parties, Union Coal & Mines Minister and state BJP president G Kishan Reddy on Monday said that the two parties were trying to “directly favour” the AIMIM in the upcoming Hyderabad Local Authorities MLC election.

Addressing the media at the state BJP office here, he said: “Rahul Gandhi is Congress’ boss. But here in Telangana, Asaduddin Owaisi is the real boss of Congress. In fact, for both Congress and BRS, Owaisi is the boss.”

Kishan criticised both the Congress and BRS for not fielding their candidates in the MLC election and for backing the AIMIM candidate. He also accused the BRS of threatening elected corporators to abstain from voting, which he said is an insult to the people who elected them.

“How can parties that support AIMIM, a party that insults Hindu deities, opposes Hindu festivals, threatens to attack Indians, and once said they just need 15 minutes to show their strength against 100 crore people in the country, be called secular? Why are these parties trying to help such a party win? The people of Telangana deserve answers,” he said.