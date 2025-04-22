CWC urged to conduct drainage study in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) member-secretary M Raghu Ram has requested the Central Water Commission (CWC) to take up the Drainage Congestion Study of six streams in Telangana due to the backwater of the Polavaram Project, as CWC is actively involved in the earlier Backwater studies as well as addressing the inter-state issues of the Polavaram Project.

In an inter-state meeting held with Telangana and Andhra Pradesh states on April 8, 2025, it was decided that drainage congestion studies in six to seven big streams of Telangana state due to Polavaram Project would be taken up by PPA with the support of CWC on the similar lines of Kinnerasani and Murreduvagi streams.

However, the PPA now wanted the CWC to take up the studies. “Hydrological Studies Organisation of CWC carried out earlier backwater studies of Polavaram Project as part of the M Gopalakrishanan Committee report, and also drainage congestion studies of Kinnerasani and Murreduvagi streams.

In this background, it is requested that the CWC may take up the Drainage Congestion Study of 6 streams in Telangana State due to the backwater of the Polavaram Project, as CWC is actively involved in the earlier Back Water studies as well as addressing the inter-state issues of Polavaram Project,” the PPA requested the CWC in the letter.