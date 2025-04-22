Girls outshine boys again as Telangana intermediate results show improved pass percentages

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education on Tuesday announced the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) results, with girls once again outperforming boys and the state registering an overall improvement in pass percentages compared to the previous year.

The results were declared by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Minister Ponnam Prabhakar Reddy.

A total of 9,97,012 students appeared for the first and second-year examinations this year, 4,88,430 in the first year and 5,08,582 in the second year.

The first-year pass percentage stood at 66.89%, marking an increase of nearly six percentage points from 2024, which was 61.06%. The second-year results improved slightly, rising from 69.46% in 2024 to 71.37% this year.

Continuing the trend, girls surpassed boys in both years. In the first year, 73.8% of girls passed the examination compared to 59.74% of boys. In the second year, 77.73% of girls cleared the exam, while the pass rate for boys was 64.60%.

In terms of district-wise performance, Medchal recorded the highest pass percentage in the first year with 77.21%, followed by Rangareddy at 76.36% and Komaram Bheem Asifabad at 70.52%. For the second year, Mulugu topped with 81.06%, followed by Komaram Bheem Asifabad at 80.24% and Medchal at 77.91%.

Mahbubabad had the lowest pass percentage in the first year at 48.43%, while Kamareddy recorded the lowest in the second year at 56.38%.

Congratulating the successful candidates, Deputy Chief Minister Vikramarka said, “There was a tangible improvement in the Intermediate results this year compared to 2024.”