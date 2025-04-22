Is it BRS or TRS silver jubilee, asks MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy

HYDERABAD: Stating that the BRS actually came into existence around three years ago, Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy on Monday wondered whether the pink party’s planned “grand silver jubilee” celebrations were for BRS or TRS.

Addressing a press conference at the Gandhi Bhavan, he asked how the BRS can think of conducting a silver jubilee function after removing “Telangana” from its name. “Is TRS still alive,” he wondered

Kiran Kumar demanded that BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao and working president KT Rama Rao tender a public apology for “looting” Telangana for 10 years. He alleged that BRS was planning to hold a massive public meeting with looted money.

The Congress leader also alleged that BRS has miserably failed as an Opposition as its president and Leader of Opposition largely confined himself to his farmhouse. “BRS has done nothing but except launching a vicious campaign against the state government on a daily basis,” he added.