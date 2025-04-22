Pope Francis is a towering spiritual figure, says CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday expressed profound shock and sorrow over the passing of Pope Francis, the head of the Roman Catholic church and sovereign of Vatican City. He paid rich tributes to the Pope, lauding his tireless efforts in championing the cause of social justice and fighting global inequalities. He highlighted the role of Pope Francis as a global peacemaker and his unwavering support for refugees and migrants.

Revanth Reddy noted that the Pope’s inclusive and compassionate approach had left an indelible mark on the world. Describing him as a towering spiritual figure, the CM said Pope Francis dedicated his entire life to the service of the church and humanity.

Union minister and BJP state president G Kishan Reddy in a message said: “Deeply saddened by the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. His teachings on peace, love and compassion will forever be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to the global Catholic community, followers and admirers. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud offered condolences on the death of the Pope. He said that the life of the Pope was inspiring to all. Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, former minister T Harish Rao and others too condoled the death of the Pope.