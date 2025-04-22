Telangana: An identity crisis four decades in the making

KARIMNAGAR : In Karimnagar’s 8th division, where time moves forward but paperwork does not, a colony of about 2,000 residents has spent the last four decades politely — and repeatedly — asking the authorities for something truly outlandish: an official name for the place they live in.

Yes, 40 years of administrative ping-pong, and still no consensus on what to call a neighbourhood that’s very much there — people, houses, school, polling booths, chaos and all.

Currently, the area is a proud bearer of multiple identities, none of which are actually official. Depending on who you ask, the colony is Kesava Nagar, Fishermen’s Colony or Chepala Colony, Tamil Colony, Kakatiya Colony, Alugunur-2, or — just to spice things up — Kummari Badi Wada. It’s an address lucky dip every time a resident fills a government form.

For those keeping track: the local school is named Kakatiya Colony. The Anganwadi in the same compound? That answers to Alugunur-2. Come election time, the polling booths (No. 133 and 134, for those interested) proudly display “Kummari Badi Wada” — which, coincidentally, is also the name printed on several voter ID cards. Why settle for one identity when you can have many?