HYDERABAD: Pointing out that Telangana offers policy stability, ease of doing business and world-class infrastructure, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy invited Japanese investors, industrialists and companies to invest in the state.

“We offer policy stability, a high ease of doing business and world-class infrastructure in a thriving and growing business-friendly ecosystem. Many Japanese firms are achieving success in my state. We want to welcome more of you. Come to Hyderabad, design your products, manufacture them in Telangana and use our location as a launchpad for the Indian market as well as a strategic base for global exports,” the chief minister told investors at the Osaka World Expo on Monday.

He also unveiled the Telangana Zone in Bharat Pavilion at the expo.

Interacting with several business leaders, the chief minister spoke about circular economy, urban infrastructure and environmental rejuvenation, River Musi projects, Regional Ring Road and Radial Roads, expansion of Metro Rail, Future City developments, and sectors including software, futuristic technologies such as AI, pharmaceuticals, bulk drugs, tourism, textiles, agriculture and green power, among others.

Let us partner to empower, Revanth tells Japanese

During the meetings, the chief minister said he and his team were present to strengthen historical ties into long-term partnerships. “Let us build partnerships that will empower people, design the future and inspire innovation,” he said.

“Telangana and Japan share a deep connection. Like the sun rising over Osaka Bay, a new chapter is beginning in Telangana. Together, let us build something enduring. For Osaka. For Telangana. For the world,” the chief minister said.

Sridhar Babu said the state government’s investment support includes single-window approvals and customised incentives. “More than just policies, we are offering partnerships and a government that is supportive and works alongside you,” he stressed.

Stating that Hyderabad was a leading global hub for IT and life sciences, Sridhar Babu said that Telangana has a strong ecosystem for aerospace and defence, electronics and textiles.