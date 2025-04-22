Telangana sizzles as mercury levels breach 44°C; hotter days ahead

HYDERABAD: The summer sun showed no mercy on Monday as Telangana baked under a searing heatwave, with mercury levels soaring past the 40°C mark in all districts.

Adilabad topped the scorcher chart, recording a blistering 44°C, followed closely by Kumurambheem Asifabad and Nirmal at 43.8°C, while Mancherial and Nizamabad weren’t far behind at 43.7°C. Even Hyderabad sweltered, with Jubilee Hills and Musheerabad clocking 41.6°C — well above the seasonal norm.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) attributed the rising heat to a north-south trough extending from north Chhattisgarh to the Gulf of Mannar, passing through Telangana, Rayalaseema and Tamil Nadu. This trough runs up to 1.5 km above mean sea level and is likely fuelling the intense temperatures.

The IMD has warned that maximum temperatures are expected to climb by another 2–3°C over the next three days, with no major respite in sight.

For Hyderabad, the forecast for the next 48 hours suggests partly cloudy skies with hazy mornings. Daytime temperatures will hover around 40°C, while nights may bring little relief with a minimum of 26°C. Surface winds will blow gently from the south or southeast at speeds of 4–8 kmph.