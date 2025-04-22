Telangana to utilise MNREGS funds for housing scheme

HYDERABAD: In a significant development, the state government has decided to utilise the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNREGS) funds for the construction of houses under the Indiramma Housing Scheme.

As the state government has promised to provide financial assistance of `5 lakh to each beneficiary, it will be utilising only wage component from the MNREGS funds for hiring the construction workers. Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Dansari Anasuya alias Seethakka has approved the action plan for the implementation of MNREGS in the state.

As per the plan prepared for 2025-26, the government would implement this scheme with an outlay of `2,708.3 crore, out of which `1,625 crore is earmarked for wage component and `1,083 crore for material component.

As per approvals of the Union government, the state government would create 6.5 crore mandays in 2025-26.

The government has earmarked Rs 16.13 crore under wage component for constructing a total of 5,700 houses -- 10 in each mandal.

According to sources, the government intends to utilise these funds to create employment for construction workers.

“If a head mason brings workers for construction of Indiramma houses, the government will pay them wages under MNREGS,” sources said.

Meanwhile, Seethakka revealed that district-wise action plans have been prepared and approved by the government.

“With MNREGS funds, we will create infrastructure by constructing new gram panchayats, Anganwadi buildings and roads,” she said.

Apart from these works, the funds will also be utilised for Vanamahotsawams, Jan Nidhi, Rural Sanitation and Mahila Shakti - Upadhi Bharosa programmes.