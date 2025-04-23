Bhu Bharati Act to resolve pending land issues: Telangana Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy

YADADRI,BHUVANAGIRI: Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy announced that a lasting resolution will soon be found for lakhs of pending land issues across the state.

On Tuesday, the Revenue department organised an awareness session on the Bhu Bharati Act in Valigonda mandal.

Speaking at the event, the minister stated that to ensure the effective implementation of the Bhu Bharati Act, four districts — excluding Hyderabad — have been selected as pilot regions. In each of these, one mandal has been chosen to begin implementation. He further announced that starting May 1, the Act will be enforced in one mandal of each of the remaining 28 districts across Telangana.

Srinivasa Reddy highlighted that unregistered sale agreements (sada bainamas) were previously not recognised under Dharani, preventing legal resolution. He assured that the 9.26 lakh pending applications under Dharani, which remained unresolved, will now be addressed through Bhu Bharati.

He warned that complaints regarding encroachment on government lands — revenue, forest, bhoodan, waqf and endowment lands — can be lodged through a portal. “Encroachers, regardless of their identity, will face strict action,” he asserted.

The minister further instructed officials to submit a report on dilapidated Tahsildar offices and assured that additional Indiramma houses would be sanctioned.