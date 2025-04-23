Telangana

CIB officer serving in Hyderabad among victims in Pahalgam terror attack

Sources revealed that Manish, a 42-year-old native of Bihar, was transferred to Hyderabad two years ago.
Manish Ranjan a victim in the Pahalgam terror attack
HYDERABAD: Manish Ranjan, a section officer in the Administration Wing of the Central Intelligence Bureau (CIB), Hyderabad, was one of the victims in Tuesday’s terror attack.

According to sources, Manish was shot dead in front of his wife and two children. The section officer was availing LTC to visit Kashmir with his family.

Sources disclosed that a native of Bihar, Manish, who was around 42, was transferred to Hyderabad two years ago.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy wrote on X: “Deeply anguished by the horrific terror attack on innocent civilians at Pahalgam... Those responsible will not be spared. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured.”

BRS working president KT Rama Rao posted: “Deeply saddened and anguished by the tragic loss of lives in the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam... My heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims.”

