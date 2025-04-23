CM Revanth Reddy back on Wednesday after successful Japan tour

HYDERABAD: During its seven-day visit to Japan, the high-level delegation from Telangana, led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, attracted investments to the tune of Rs 12,062 crore. Official sources said that these investments are likely to create 30,500 jobs in the state.

The delegation, comprising IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu and officials, reached Japan on April 17.

Apart from participating in Osaka World Expo, the chief minister met business leaders, industrialists, investors and representatives of various companies in Japan. He also visited the headquarters of Sony Corporation and two riverfronts.

During the visit, various companies expressed interest in investing in Telangana. Marubeni Corporation signed an MoU with the state government to set up a next-generation industrial park in Future City with an initial investment of Rs 1,000 crore, which is expected to increased to Rs 5,000 crore.

The project is expected to create at least 30,000 jobs. Likewise, NTT Data and Neysa Network signed a tripartite agreement with the state government to set up an AI data centre cluster in Telangana with an investment of Rs 10,500 crore. Toshiba Transmission Distribution Systems India also came forward to invest Rs 562 crore to set up an electricity equipment manufacturing factory in Rudraram.

Telangana Overseas Manpower Company (TOMCOM) signed an MoU with Raj Group and TREN, which will create at least 500 jobs in Telangana.

The chief minister will reach Hyderabad on Wednesday.