CM Revanth Reddy responds to Rahul Gandhi’s call

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy offered a heartfelt response to former AICC president Rahul Gandhi’s call for enacting the Rohith Vemula Act to combat caste-based discrimination in educational institutions.

In a letter dated April 17, the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha cited the experiences of Dr BR Ambedkar and recent tragedies involving Dalit students — Rohith Vemula, Payal Tadvi and Darshan Solanki — calling the discrimination faced by students a “shame” and a “brutal” reality that continues to haunt India’s educational campuses.

Rahul Gandhi urged Congress-led states to pass the legislation as a step toward justice and reform.

From Hiroshima, Japan, Revanth Reddy acknowledged the letter on X, stating:

“Dear @RahulGandhi Ji, I read your letter in the historic city of Hiroshima, Japan. Deeply touched by your words and the inspiring call for action. We will go forward with the spirit of your thoughts and feelings in making a future we can be proud of.”

Rahul Gandhi has long supported the cause, notably joining University of Hyderabad (UoH) students in a hunger strike after Rohith Vemula’s death in 2016.

Following recent consultations with students and intellectuals, he sent letters to Congress-led governments in Karnataka, Telangana and Himachal Pradesh, pressing for swift action on the proposed legislation.